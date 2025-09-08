Resolution set to boost unity of Global South

The 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday on cooperation between the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a move that experts said will help strengthen the cohesion of the Global South.

The resolution was introduced by China and co-sponsored by nearly 40 countries, including all SCO member states. It commends the role of the SCO in promoting regional peace, development, mutual trust and cooperation, and expresses support for closer dialogue and collaboration between the UN and the SCO.

It hails China, as the rotating chair of the SCO, for hosting the SCO Tianjin Summit on Aug 31 and Sept 1, and for issuing the Tianjin Declaration. Furthermore, it welcomes the series of events held by SCO member states to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN and of the victory in World War II.

Geng Shuang, charge d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of China to the UN, presented the draft resolution. He noted that since its founding 24 years ago, the SCO has continued to grow under the guidance of the Shanghai Spirit and has become the world's largest regional organization.

The most significant highlight of the Tianjin summit was President Xi Jinping's proposal of the Global Governance Initiative at the "SCO Plus" meeting, Geng said, adding that the proposal was warmly welcomed and actively supported by all parties.

The initiative calls on all countries to adhere to sovereign equality, abide by the international rule of law, practice multilateralism, advocate a people-centered approach, and focus on taking real actions, in order to join hands in building a more just and equitable global governance system and a community with a shared future for humanity.

Representatives of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Pakistan, Iran, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela and Serbia voiced support for the SCO's work and China's role as its rotating chair.

"The draft resolution manifests a timely affirmation of the importance of cooperation, multilateralism and regional peace," said Chhea Keo, Cambodia's ambassador to the UN.

"As a small and peace-loving nation firmly committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Cambodia recognizes the SCO's growing role in fostering dialogue, mutual respect, peaceful settlement of disputes, and development," he said.

Keo said that Cambodia welcomes and supports the Global Governance Initiative. "We believe that this new initiative will reinforce the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative previously proposed by China, all aimed at building a peaceful, stable, harmonious and prosperous world," he added.

Since 2009, the General Assembly has regularly adopted resolutions on UN-SCO cooperation on the basis of consensus. At Friday's plenary, the United States requested a vote on the draft resolution.

Following the vote, Geng rejected US criticism of the SCO. "We urge the US to stop politicizing the cooperation between the UN and regional organizations, stop making groundless accusations against other countries and relevant multilateral organizations, and stop undermining the atmosphere of unity and cooperation within the UN," he said.

"The US should instead take concrete actions to fulfill its international responsibilities, act as a responsible major country, and play a constructive role befitting its standing," he added.

Aspiration for fair order

Experts said the resolution reflects the Global South's aspiration for unity and a rules-based international order.

"The SCO can help foster a fair and rules-based global order by promoting multilateralism, opposing unilateral sanctions, and ensuring that the voices of smaller states are heard," said Zamir Ahmed Awan, founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance, a think tank in Pakistan.

"The SCO is about giving all countries an equal voice, rather than allowing a few to dictate the rules. For the Global South, it serves as a platform to collectively advocate for fair trade, sustainable development, debt relief and technology sharing," said Awan, who is also a nonresident fellow at the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization.

Pakistan strongly supports this vision, he said, emphasizing that only through inclusiveness and equality can global peace and justice be achieved.

"Unlike alliances built on coercion or dominance, the SCO operates on the basis of consensus and respect for sovereignty. Even when member states face bilateral differences, they set them aside to focus on shared priorities such as peace, security and development, demonstrating that dialogue and mutual trust can transcend political divides," he added.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development in Pakistan, said the SCO is steadily strengthening its position as a global multilateral organization.

"By working closely with international bodies, such as the UN, the SCO has demonstrated its growing recognition as an influential player on the global stage," Ramay said.

The SCO is an "action-oriented organization rather than a talk shop", he said, adding that the strong participation of heads of state and government at SCO summits underscores that the grouping "delivers tangible benefits and amplifies the voice of the Global South, moving beyond rhetoric to real impact".

