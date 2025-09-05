SCO plays a key force in tackling global uncertainty

Amid growing anti-globalization sentiment and widening development gaps worldwide, regional cooperation mechanisms are taking on an increasingly vital role in fostering coordination and driving sustainable growth. In an interview with China News Service, Lu Shanbing, director of the Silk Road Institute at Northwest University, said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has become a critical platform for advancing regional economic integration and addressing global uncertainty.

Closer Alignment with the Belt and Road Initiative

Infrastructure connectivity remains central to regional economic integration. In recent years, the SCO has strengthened its alignment with China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), significantly accelerating "hard connectivity" among member states and upgrading infrastructure across the region.

Lu noted that the BRI enjoys wide support within the SCO framework, making the organization an important driver of joint projects and exchanges.

"Projects such as the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway, the China–Central Asia natural gas pipeline, oil pipelines linking China with Kazakhstan and Russia, and the regular operation of China-Europe freight trains are all emblematic of how the SCO and BRI reinforce each other," he said. Together, they are shaping a multi-modal infrastructure network of highways, pipelines, and railways that strengthens connectivity and stimulates economic integration.

Multi-Functional Platforms Driving Diversified Growth

Beyond physical infrastructure, there is a growing demand for diversified development. To meet this need, the SCO has established a series of functional cooperation platforms, enabling knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and technological collaboration.

According to Lu, initiatives such as the SCO Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base and the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area are injecting new momentum into regional cooperation.

"These platforms not only deepen collaboration in trade, agriculture, and cultural exchanges but also upgrade regional economic and industrial cooperation," he said. "They help member states adapt to shifting competition, extend partnerships into broader and deeper areas, and support sustainable growth." He added that the platforms also encourage young scientific talent to participate in sustainability projects, nurturing green innovation with a global outlook.

Thematic Year to Advance Sustainability

The SCO has designated 2025 as its "Year of Sustainable Development," reflecting growing consensus that sustainability is key to regional prosperity.

As chair for 2024–2025, China is leading a series of initiatives under this theme, aimed at strengthening coordination among member states on issues including climate change, energy transition, development financing, poverty reduction, public health, and the digital economy.

Lu said China's modernization path offers valuable lessons for the SCO's development agenda. "The goals and approaches underpinning China's high-quality growth are highly consistent with the SCO's vision of overcoming development challenges and achieving shared prosperity," he noted.

Looking ahead, Lu emphasized that the SCO will continue to refine its cooperation model and expand pragmatic initiatives, playing a bigger role in advancing regional sustainability and contributing concrete "SCO solutions" to global governance.

