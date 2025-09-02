Malaysia backs China's Global Governance Initiative amid strain on multilateralism: PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Monday that Malaysia supports China's Global Governance Initiative, stressing that the initiative is highly relevant at a time when the multilateral system is under strain.
Anwar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus Summit in Tianjin on Sept. 1. In a social media post later that evening, he described it as "an idea that resonates deeply at a time when the multilateral system is faltering."
"There is today a deficit of trust in the international system. Failures in trade, financial architecture, and climate change response have exposed the disconnect between lofty declarations and the sufferings endured by the masses," he said.
Malaysia, therefore, "strongly supports" the initiative, Anwar added, stressing that the ideals of justice, humanity, compassion and cooperation must be translated into concrete action.
