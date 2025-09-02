ASEAN secretary-general highlights SCO-ASEAN cooperation at SCO Summit 2025

At the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in northern China's Tianjin, Kao Kim Hourn, secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), sat down for an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online. During the interview, he emphasized the growing collaboration between ASEAN and the SCO, highlighting shared goals in peace, stability, and regional development.

"The cooperation between ASEAN and SCO, these are what's called inter-regional organization cooperation," the secretary-general said, underlining the strategic importance of multilateral cooperation. He noted that an existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) provides a framework for joint initiatives. "And we have the MOU that has been in place. So I'm looking at what we can do together between two regional organizations that share a number of aspirations, particularly in the promotion and the maintenance of peace and security."

The secretary-general highlighted ASEAN's long-term strategic initiatives, such as the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and four new strategic plans. "Our region, of course, has also contributed to the world. But at the same time, there are other (areas of) cooperation where we can cooperate," he said. These initiatives span multiple pillars, with him adding "One of course under political security, another one under economic and social culture and connectivity. So as I'm looking at identifying what we can do together, particularly in a wide range areas of cooperation, that we have mutual interests."

On broader collaboration, he stressed the importance of people-to-people interaction and disaster management. "Of course, certainly looking at the broader issues of promoting people-to-people interaction on both sides. At the same time, cooperation in the fields of disaster management, all the areas that we have a lot of interest in together. Because we all are now affected by climate change, for example, impact climate change."

Looking ahead, he highlighted the need for long-term sustainability and leveraging current opportunities. "But at the same time, looking at long-term sustainability, how we can cooperate together. Because the world is in a new dynamic. I think what's important is how we can leverage the current situation, the current opportunities."

Regarding cooperation on security, energy, and supply chains, he said: "These issues are not specific to one organization or to a particular region. These are facing all of us. So I think that's why it has become imperative to work together to make sure we have long-term supply chains to the global economy." He added, "Because we want to see a stable, open, and rule-based multilateral trading system that benefits everyone. That is why ASEAN has never retreated from the principles we have long subscribed to."

The secretary-general also highlighted the role of technology and innovation. "At the same time, in addressing today's challenges, we must work together to harness the potential of AI and emerging technologies in ways that best serve humanity and benefit people at large."

On ASEAN–China relations, he introduced the new five-year action plan. "The new five-year action plan, the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030), is under the current comprehensive strategic partnership." He noted that it builds on achievements over the past five years and covers multiple sectors, including trade, investment, public health, disaster management, education, and the environment. "Between ASEAN and China, we have one of the most extensive number of mechanisms of cooperation."

Kao underscored the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Negotiations, expected to be signed during the ASEAN–China Summit in October. "The ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) will make our economic cooperation even stronger. And I want to say that between ASEAN and China, we have already been each other's number one trading partner." He also emphasized the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as a critical framework for regional economic integration.

Digital economy and people-to-people exchanges remain key priorities. "We want to see more young people working together. We want to see the exchange of people on both sides through tourism cooperation, through student exchange programs, and through a wide range of initiatives that have now been put in place between the two sides." He welcomed China's ASEAN Business Visa as a significant measure to facilitate business exchanges.

On security and climate change, he noted collaborative efforts against transnational crime, including online scams, and highlighted initiatives such as the ASEAN Power Grid. "This is an area where we can work very closely with China, as we have many large-scale energy projects together."

Connectivity was also emphasized. "I think we should promote maximum connectivity, because connectivity not only brings people together, but also enhances linkages through aviation connectivity, for example. We are seeing an increasing number of flights between both sides, which is important to facilitate the movement of people."

Concluding his remarks, he stressed the value of overlapping partnerships and circles of cooperation. "I think it's important that we are having circles of friends, circles of partners, overlapping circles of friends and partners, working together side by side. And that's important for a long-term future cooperation."

The 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin is expected to provide a platform for ASEAN and SCO member states to strengthen their partnership, explore new avenues of collaboration, and contribute to regional peace, security, and sustainable development.

