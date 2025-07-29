Senior CPC official attends Liberation Movements Summit

Xinhua) 13:59, July 29, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the 2025 Liberation Movements Summit from Friday to Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking at the summit, Liu stressed that Chinese and African political parties need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, jointly promote modernization, and safeguard the common interests of the Global South countries.

During the summit, Liu met and exchanged views with Cyril Ramaphosa, president of the African National Congress (ANC) and South African president, Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ANC, and Gwen Ramokgopa, treasurer-general of the ANC.

He also met with other leaders of African political parties, including Emmerson Mnangagwa, president and first secretary of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front party and Zimbabwean president, Daniel Chapo, secretary-general of Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) and Mozambican president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibian president and president of South West Africa People's Organisation, officially known as SWAPO Party, Mizengo Pinda, member of the Central Committee of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party and former prime minister of Tanzania, and Mara Quiosa, vice president of People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)