Interview: China key contributor to Global South cooperation, says S. African analyst

JOHANNESBURG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China is not only an integral part of the Global South, but also a key contributor to South-South cooperation, said Sandile Swana, a South African governance and political analyst, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

As a member of the Global South, China has consistently shown solidarity with other developing nations, Swana said, citing initiatives such as the BRICS New Development Bank and China's advocacy for global financial reform as examples of its commitment to inclusive development. "These efforts show how China works hand in hand with the Global South," he said.

Appreciating China's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Africa, Latin America and Asia, Swana called China's role "stunning."

He noted that China's robust manufacturing capacity has enabled it to deliver high-quality, affordable goods worldwide, significantly improving living standards across the developing world, while its vast domestic market continues to provide opportunities for global trade.

China's recent move to grant zero-tariff access to African countries will significantly boost African exports by sharing expertise and directing resources to support developing countries, Swana stressed.

"China offers not just products but knowledge and infrastructure," he said, pointing to China-built railways, power grids and hydroelectric dams already operational across Africa, which have been delivering lasting, tangible benefits to the continent.

Swana said China's development has challenged the long-shaped Western narrative and is offering a new development paradigm grounded on its own experience and practices.

He emphasized it is crucial to ensure that Global South countries have a rightful voice in global governance as shifts in the international landscape present new opportunities for developing countries.

"Together, China and Africa can restore the credibility and purposes of global institutions, and promote a more just and equitable international order," he said.

