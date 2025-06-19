China calls for efforts to eradicate manifestations of colonialism

Xinhua) 13:25, June 19, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to eradicate the manifestations of colonialism such as power politics.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made the appeal at a meeting of the UN Special Committee on Decolonization to review the question of the Malvinas Islands.

The question of the Malvinas Islands is a historical legacy of colonialism. Historically, colonialism was fraught with forcible conquest, political suppression, economic exploitation, and racial discrimination, leaving in its wake scarred memories and countless crimes, said Geng.

The United Nations, since its establishment, has been actively promoting the decolonization process. However, 80 years later, the historical task of decolonization has not been completed. The pernicious consequences from the colonial era in various forms and manifestations and colonial thinking and mentality still persist, he noted.

"A few countries, instead of deeply reflecting on the past, are trying to turn back the clock, pursuing power politics, being obsessed with the use of force, brandishing the priority of their own country, and attempting to wantonly bully, humiliate, and exploit other countries, all in their selfish interests," said Geng. "Such behaviors seriously infringe on the sovereignty, security, and development interests of other countries, gravely violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and severely impact the order of global political and economic governance."

China categorically opposes these acts, and calls on the international community, especially countries in the Global South, to unite in closer cooperation to jointly eradicate the manifestations of colonialism in today's world and jointly uphold international fairness and justice, he said.

China's position on the question of the Malvinas Islands is consistent and clear. China firmly supports Argentina's legitimate claim to sovereignty over the islands, and has always advocated the settlement of territorial disputes between states through peaceful negotiations in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, said Geng. "We urge Britain to respond positively to Argentina's request to resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible and find a peaceful, just, and lasting solution according to relevant UN resolutions."

