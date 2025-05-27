Home>>
Chinese premier says China eyes stronger cooperation with GCC, ASEAN for interests of Global South
(Xinhua) 09:12, May 27, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China looks forward to strengthening communication and cooperation with countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace, prosperity and stability in Asia, and make positive contributions to upholding the interests of the Global South.
To that end, Li said, the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit is an opportunity.
Li made the remarks during his meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Chinese town taps bamboo to fuel eco-friendly manufacturing
- 21st China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair draws crowds with immersive exhibits
- Fireflies put on spectacular light show at Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, SW China's Yunnan
- Company in Hefei, E China's Anhui builds "air expressway" to speed up delivery of goods, medical supplies
Related Stories
- Commentary: New inter-regional cooperation model in Asia boosts Global South unity
- Developing countries seek to strengthen cooperation amid global trade tensions
- Bandung's spirit powerful call amid global uncertainty, Indonesian diplomat says
- Symposium held in Indonesia to mark 70th anniv. of Bandung Conference
- Feature: Bandung's call echoes 70 years on
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.