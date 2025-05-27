Chinese premier says China eyes stronger cooperation with GCC, ASEAN for interests of Global South

May 27, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China looks forward to strengthening communication and cooperation with countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace, prosperity and stability in Asia, and make positive contributions to upholding the interests of the Global South.

To that end, Li said, the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit is an opportunity.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait.

