Bandung's spirit powerful call amid global uncertainty, Indonesian diplomat says

Xinhua) 10:00, April 27, 2025

JAKARTA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia encourages developing nations across Asia and Africa to recall the values presented in the Bandung Conference amid the current rising protectionism and global uncertainties.

In an interview with Xinhua here on Friday, newly-appointed Indonesia's ambassador to Kenya, Tyas Baskoro Her Witjaksono Adji, said that the Bandung Conference has shown the developing countries that unity can drive real changes, and called it "a powerful call to work together for a more just and inclusive world."

Back in 1955 when the Bandung Conference was held, newly independent nations joined forces to claim their rights and demand fairness in the global system.

"They did so without relying on power. They relied on solidarity, shared visions and values," Witjaksono, who just stepped down as director of the Directorate of Asia-Pacific and African Intra-Regional and Inter-Regional Cooperation of the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"Today with rising protectionism and global uncertainties, that lesson still applies. We should continue to be open to partnership. Cooperation is how we build a more stable, and a more fair world," the diplomat said.

Witjaksono, who will begin his career as the Indonesian diplomat in Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and some UN organizations in May, said that Africa is an important partner for his nation.

He said that Indonesia wants to promote its existing strong historical and political ties with Africa into more concrete economic ties.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, is committed to increasing its ties with African nations through its Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF), which has been held twice between 2018 and 2024.

The forum focused on strengthening partnerships between Indonesia and African nations in politics, economy and cultural exchange.

"We want to cooperate with Africa to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We want to work together with Africa to improve the dignity of the Indonesian and African nations together," he said.

The cooperation, he continued, would also be carried out with any other nations with mutual interests.

"In this context, China, a big country that has been in Africa for a long time with all its businesses there, can certainly be a partner, working together to improve the economy in Africa and improve economic relations between Indonesia and Africa," he said.

