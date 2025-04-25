Symposium held in Indonesia to mark 70th anniv. of Bandung Conference

Xinhua) 13:40, April 25, 2025

This photo taken on April 24, 2025 shows Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, chairman of Indonesia's National Economic Council, delivering a speech through video at an international academic symposium titled "Seventy Years of Bandung Spirit: Strengthening Global South Development Amidst Global Challenges" in Bandung, Indonesia. The symposium was held here on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. More than 400 government officials, diplomatic envoys, scholars and youth representatives from China, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and other countries and regions attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong delivers a speech at an international academic symposium titled "Seventy Years of Bandung Spirit: Strengthening Global South Development Amidst Global Challenges" in Bandung, Indonesia, April 24, 2025. The symposium was held here on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. More than 400 government officials, diplomatic envoys, scholars and youth representatives from China, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and other countries and regions attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Participants register for an international academic symposium titled "Seventy Years of Bandung Spirit: Strengthening Global South Development Amidst Global Challenges" in Bandung, Indonesia, April 24, 2025. The symposium was held here on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. More than 400 government officials, diplomatic envoys, scholars and youth representatives from China, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and other countries and regions attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on April 24, 2025 shows the interactive discussion session of an international academic symposium titled "Seventy Years of Bandung Spirit: Strengthening Global South Development Amidst Global Challenges" in Bandung, Indonesia. The symposium was held here on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. More than 400 government officials, diplomatic envoys, scholars and youth representatives from China, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and other countries and regions attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Dancers perform traditional West Javanese dance at an international academic symposium titled "Seventy Years of Bandung Spirit: Strengthening Global South Development Amidst Global Challenges" in Bandung, Indonesia, April 24, 2025. The symposium was held here on Thursday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference. More than 400 government officials, diplomatic envoys, scholars and youth representatives from China, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and other countries and regions attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)