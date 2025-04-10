China, IAEA to deepen nuclear cooperation for Global South's development

Xinhua) 15:16, April 10, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to strengthen collaboration on nuclear technology to support sustainable development in the Global South.

The two sides signed key agreements on Wednesday, outlining a five-year roadmap for expanded cooperation.

Under the agreements, China and the IAEA will enhance joint efforts in critical areas, including nuclear security, agriculture, healthcare, environment, and basic nuclear scientific research. Additionally, China will leverage its nuclear research institutes and universities to train professionals for the Global South, bolstering global governance and talent exchange in the nuclear field.

Shan Zhongde, director of the CAEA, said China is committed to working with the IAEA to promote more equitable, inclusive and orderly nuclear energy development, so as to make greater contributions to the peaceful use of nuclear technology to the greater benefits of the Global South.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, praised China's achievements in nuclear energy development and nuclear technology application, highlighting its role in advancing global nuclear governance. He said the IAEA is ready to deepen cooperation with China and jointly work for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)