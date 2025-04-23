Feature: Bandung's call echoes 70 years on

Photo taken on April 15, 2014 shows a view of the conference hall of the Asian-African Conference (Bandung Conference) in 1955 in Bandung, Indonesia. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

JAKARTA, April 23 (Xinhua) -- In April 1955, a landmark conference in Indonesia's city of Bandung gathered 29 Asian and African nations under the flag of solidarity, friendship and cooperation, marking the awakening of the part of the world later known as the Global South.

Seventy years on, the Bandung Spirit lives on and is being carried forward. Today, making up over 40 percent of the world's economy and 80 percent of global growth, the Global South has become a vital driving force for world peace, development and governance.

At a critical crossroads where power politics and unilateralism undermine international norms and breed division and confrontation, revisiting the Bandung Spirit offers inspiration toward global unity, cooperation and progress.

BREAK CHAINS

After World War II, European colonial powers witnessed waning global influence as dozens of Asian and African nations won independence. Refusing to be drawn into the Cold War rivalry, these newly-independent countries sought a third way -- non-alignment and cooperation.

In 1954, Indonesia proposed hosting an Asian-African Conference to promote solidarity among newly independent and developing nations. Rebuffing fierce opposition from imperialist powers, the summit went successfully in Bandung in April 1955.

"This is the first intercontinental conference of people of color in human history," declared Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, in his opening address at the Asian-African Conference.

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows the venue for the 1955 Asian-African Conference in Bandung, Indonesia. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

"I hope that it will give evidence that Asia and Africa have been reborn, nay, that a New Asia and a New Africa have been born!" he said.

In his passionate speech, Sukarno condemned colonialism and imperialism. Most delegates echoed his stance. However, ideological divides and Western interference sparked some anti-communist rhetoric.

Under these circumstances, then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai chose not to deliver a prepared speech, instead offering an improvised address focused on building common ground.

"The Chinese Delegation has come here to seek unity and not to quarrel, to seek common ground and not to create divergences," he said, calling for mutual respect and understanding among all nations, despite political differences.

His calm, measured tone won wide praise. Then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called it a very fine speech. Philippine delegate Carlos P. Romulo described it as exceptional and conciliatory.

Throughout the conference, Zhou played a key role in defusing tensions and guiding discussions. As U.S. correspondent Jack Belden observed, Zhou changed the direction of the conference.

The summit concluded with a joint communique embracing ten core principles of solidarity, friendship and cooperation on the basis of China's Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. The Five Principles later becomes a foundation of international norms and law.

UNITED IN AWAKENING

The Bandung Conference marked a turning point in the post-WWII world. It was the first major international gathering of Asian and African countries to discuss their interests without colonial powers, with its anti-colonial and anti-imperialist message empowering countries still fighting for independence.

"The collective voice of Asian and African leaders calling for self-determination served to inspire numerous Africans to reinvigorate their fight against colonial rule, restating the belief that independence could be obtained," said Balew Demissie, a communication and publication consultant at the Policy Studies Institute of Ethiopia.

Later, within a year, Sudan, Morocco and Tunisia declared independence. Ghana followed in 1957, with then-leader Kwame Nkrumah declaring that the nation's freedom is "meaningless unless it is linked up with the total liberation of the African continent."

The wave of independence quickly spread across Africa. Guinea broke from France in 1958. In 1960, 17 countries gained independence. The momentum carried through to Namibia's independence in 1990, marking the end of colonial rule on the continent.

Beyond liberation, Bandung laid the groundwork for unity. In 1963, 32 African nations met in Addis Ababa and established the Organization of African Unity, the forerunner of today's African Union.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda, on Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

Bandung's influence spread globally. It inspired the Non-Aligned Movement, launched in Belgrade in 1961, and the Group of 77, founded in 1964 to advocate for a fairer global economic order. These platforms amplified the voice of the Global South in international affairs.

"The Bandung Spirit is about choosing our own path," said Cavince Adhere, a Nairobi-based international relations scholar. "I hope that spirit guides ... the platforms like the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the forums like BRICS, where Africa is increasingly being admitted," Adhere said.

From the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League, and the African Union to the East African Community, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, developing countries are advancing regional integration and economic cooperation.

BANDUNG SPIRIT IN NEW ERA

In a world still facing hegemonism, unilateralism and inequality, the Bandung Spirit remains deeply relevant.

Fernando Romero Wimer, a professor at Brazil's Federal University for Latin American Integration, said today's developing nations continue to champion independence and solidarity, echoing the original anti-colonial values of Bandung.

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri said that countries of the Global South today need the Bandung Spirit more than ever. He pointed to China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, its focus on dialogue, and the vision of a community with a shared future as modern expressions of that spirit.

China played a key role in 1955 and has remained a strong advocate.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the 2015 Asian-African Summit that "we must carry forward the Bandung Spirit by enriching it with new elements consistent with changing times, by pushing for a new type of international relations featuring win-win cooperation, by promoting a more just and equitable international order and system, and by building a community with a shared future for humanity so as to bring about even greater benefits to the people in Asia, Africa and other parts of the world."

In practice, China has provided aid to over 160 countries and partnered with more than 150 through the Belt and Road Initiative. It also supports South-South cooperation through platforms like the China-ASEAN cooperation mechanism, the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the China-CELAC Forum and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Passengers check in at Halim Station of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

China has set up a Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund with a total funding of 4 billion U.S. dollars and has carried out over 130 projects in nearly 60 countries, targeting poverty reduction, health, climate and food security. It also promotes the Global Development Initiative in joint efforts with over 100 countries and organizations.

China is willing to invest in countries that others overlook, not just in infrastructure but in people's well-being, said Indonesian journalist Yuni Arisandy.

One standout project is the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, which cut travel time from over three hours to just 46 minutes. During construction, China helped train 45,000 Indonesians, offering technical trainings that extend beyond the railway system.

"If I could write a message to the pioneers of 70 years ago, I would say that the seeds of friendship and cooperation you planted back then have now grown strong and far-reaching," said Indonesian student Erene.

"Our generation will carry the torch forward, inherit the Bandung Spirit, and work together to create a brighter future," Erene said.

