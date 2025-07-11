Interview: China's development offers hope for Global South: Lebanese expert

BEIRUT, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's continued development has not only brought profound benefits to its own people but also offered renewed hope for countries across the Global South, Lebanese expert Refaat Badawi said in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

Badawi, who was an adviser to former Lebanese Prime Minister Salim al-Hoss, said that China is taking concrete actions to help build a more just and inclusive world, adding that it offers invaluable support for developing nations in their pursuit of independence, sovereignty, and sustainable growth.

He highlighted China's diplomatic efforts to foster regional stability, including its mediation in the restoration of Iran-Saudi Arabia relations and its longstanding advocacy for the two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

"China underscored the need for a new, just, multipolar world order based on developmental justice and a win-win principle," he said.

Over the past decade, China has introduced several global cooperation platforms, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative. These efforts aim to promote connectivity, peace, and mutual understanding, especially among countries in the Global South, according to the expert.

"China's supportive measures and enhanced cooperation for Global South countries in many development fields are based on a Chinese concept that people have the right to knowledge as a path to balanced development among the world's nations," he said.

Badawi also noted that China's engagement with multilateral platforms, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, reflects its intention to help reform global governance in a more equitable direction.

"The Chinese experience is worthy of attention," he said, adding that the country's achievements in sustainable development through knowledge and technology, self-sufficiency, poverty reduction, and the promotion of social justice should be studied.

In Badawi's view, the rapid development of the digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) in China presents the Global South with an opportunity to leap ahead in its development.

He noted that the next phase of development will likely involve deeper technology partnerships, data sharing, and AI training, which will lay the foundation for inclusive innovation across the Global South.

Looking ahead, Badawi called for enhanced people-to-people exchanges and deeper dialogue between China and the Global South.

"China deserves to be seen as the gateway to development, progress ... and hope for a new, just, and multipolar world order," he stressed.

