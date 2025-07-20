Think tank report highlights significance of cultural subjectivity for Global South's modernization

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua News Agency released a think tank report here on Friday, expounding on the historical lineage and evolution of China's cultural subjectivity and its far-reaching global significance.

Cultural subjectivity refers to the unique values and spiritual characteristics that a country or its people demonstrate through cultural inheritance, innovation and development.

The report, titled "Upholding Cultural Subjectivity Amid the Dynamic Interplay of World Cultures: The Spiritual Cornerstone of China's Path to Modernization," emphasizes the importance of upholding cultural subjectivity.

Moving from a world where "each appreciates its own beauty" to one where "all share in the beauty of others," cultural subjectivity strengthens the spiritual cornerstone for engagement, exchange and integration among diverse cultures, collectively creating a bright future of peaceful development for human civilization, according to the report.

AWAKENING OF CHINESE CULTURAL SUBJECTIVITY

The cultural subjectivity of the Chinese nation is deeply rooted in an extensive historical lineage. From its roots in ancient agrarian traditions to the rich intermingling of diverse ethnic cultures and the vast influence of foreign exchanges, Chinese cultural subjectivity has evolved continually, making enduring contributions to human civilization.

The report highlights that, despite historical changes, external pressures and the impact of modernization, China has consistently maintained its cultural subjectivity, forging a path of cultural confidence, self-strengthening and an inclusive worldview.

Chinese civilization is the only great, uninterrupted civilization that continues to this day in the form of a state. This unequivocally affirms the cultural identity and robust vitality of Chinese civilization as it has responded to challenges and broken new ground through self-development.

Since modern times, China has gradually been reduced to a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society. Facing a crisis of national survival, Chinese cultural subjectivity experienced unprecedented disruption.

The Communist Party of China has steadfastly integrated the basic tenets of Marxism with China's specific realities and the best of its traditional culture (the "two integrations"), thus reshaping and solidifying Chinese cultural subjectivity.

REVITALIZING CHINESE CULTURE

According to the report, culture embodies a wealth of moral principles, values and behavioral norms, subtly shaping people's thoughts and actions while fostering an intrinsic motivation to do good and strive for progress. It serves as a vital spiritual force in advancing coordinated economic and social development.

-- Playing a Guiding Role in Inspiring Strong Spiritual Power

China remains steadfast in its commitment to forging a socialist ideology imbued with strong cohesion and leadership. Under the guidance of the core socialist values, it continues to shape the essence of Chinese identity, its spirit, values and strength.

China emphasizes the coordination between material and spiritual civilization, pursuing both material abundance and cultural enrichment. Today, customs that have endured for thousands of years are evolving with the times in an imperceptible manner. A culture rich in national spirit and vitality subtly integrates with productive capability and daily life.

-- Enhancing Cohesion to Fortify Shared Cultural Identity

As a country or a people strengthen their cultural subjectivity, they inevitably foster a powerful cohesive force. The shared identity of the Chinese nation, the familiar patriotic spirit that binds it together, and the collective aspiration for progress unite all Chinese people to become a tightly knit and forward-looking community.

The report emphasizes that cultural subjectivity fosters a strong sense of identity among the people toward their nation and country, as well as a powerful spiritual momentum toward a shared aspiration: achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

-- Fostering Creativity to Drive High-Level Cultural Development

The consolidation and development of cultural subjectivity have deeply activated the intrinsic heritage of Chinese civilization, injecting new vitality into its modern transformation.

The creative transformation and innovative development of the best of Chinese traditional culture, the flourishing of new popular arts, and the continuous emergence of "Culture+" industries stand as vivid manifestations of China's consolidation of cultural subjectivity and advancement of Chinese civilization.

-- Expanding Cultural Influence to Showcase National Soft Power

In an era of deepening globalization, the interconnectivity and interdependence among nations continue to grow. China remains committed to the principles of consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits in global governance, establishing platforms for dialogue among civilizations, advancing cultural exchanges and dissemination, and actively expanding its cultural influence.

By presenting a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China internationally, it enhances global understanding of Chinese culture, values and development path, contributing Chinese wisdom and Chinese strength to the pursuit of world peace, development and the progress of human civilization.

SAFEGUARDING CULTURAL SUBJECTIVITY

The traditional cultures of some countries have been influenced by erroneous ideologies, such as cultural nihilism and extreme cultural conservatism, leading to disruptions in the transmission of civilization, crises of cultural identity, and a weakening of cultural innovation, which in turn erode cultural subjectivity.

"For developing countries to truly forge their own path of modernization, they must transcend and overcome the myths of Western modernization, grasp their cultural subjectivity and handle the relationship between tradition and modernity properly," said Zhang Zhiqiang, director of the Institute of Philosophy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Consolidating cultural subjectivity requires a balance of upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground, safeguarding the spiritual roots of the nation while adopting an open and inclusive attitude toward other advanced cultures. Nations should approach their cultural achievements with a stance of inheritance and development, grasping the generative logic and practical value of culture in the evolution of globalization, and realizing the modern renewal of their indigenous cultures based on understanding the laws of cultural development.

The report makes a compelling case for the importance of cultural subjectivity. China's path to modernization provides significant insights for countries in the Global South seeking to achieve modernization while maintaining their independence. Modernization is neither the exclusive privilege of a select few nations nor a rigid binary choice. It cannot be reduced to a simplistic process of uniformity or mere copying and pasting. For any nation embarking on modernization, adherence to universal modernization principles must be balanced with an approach rooted in national conditions and cultural characteristics.

In the face of the dynamic interplay of global cultures, the report advocates for strengthening cultural subjectivity, which not only serves as the spiritual cornerstone of China's path to modernization but also offers valuable insights for countries in the Global South as they collectively strive for modernization.

