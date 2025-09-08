Commentary: Spiritual independence needed for Global South to counter U.S. cognitive warfare

Xinhua) 10:13, September 08, 2025

KUNMING, China, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 held in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, the Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, released a report that delves into the history and global impact of U.S. cognitive warfare.

The report, titled "Colonization of the Mind -- The Means, Roots, and Global Perils of U.S. Cognitive Warfare," offers an in-depth analysis of the country's history of cognitive warfare, exposing the roots and extensive consequences of U.S. ideological colonization. It also conveys the shared aspiration of the Global South to seek spiritual independence and bolster cultural confidence.

The timing and significance of the report are evident. Today, countries in the Global South are experiencing profound transformations, marked by a collective rise in influence and power. However, the enduring legacy of historical ideological colonization continues to hinder progress in many nations.

As a result, an increasing number of countries are awakening to the realization that, to break free from the chains of Western-dominated ideologies, they must first recognize the dangers of cognitive colonization and liberate themselves from intellectual dependency.

China's own development journey stands as a powerful example. It has pursued a foreign policy based on independence and peaceful cooperation, and found a development path that suits its unique national conditions, setting a model for the Global South.

The pursuit of spiritual independence is closely tied to cultural confidence, a driving force behind the development of any country or civilization. Countries in the Global South need to reassess their own histories and cultures critically, rediscover the wisdom, vitality and contemporary relevance embedded within them. Only by doing so can they foster unwavering confidence in their own paths, ensuring the creation of distinctive and resilient paths toward modern civilization.

For civilizations to thrive, mutual exchange and learning are indispensable. Promoting notions of "civilizational superiority" not only disrespects the richness of other cultures but also undermines the collective progress of humanity as a whole.

Emphasizing cooperation over conflict and mutual enrichment over division is the only way forward to allow civilizations to co-exist in harmony and evolve toward a future of shared prosperity.

Standing at a new historical juncture, the Global South has an opportunity to carve out a distinctive and influential role on the global stage. By staying true to its cultural roots, strengthening its commitment to independence, and building collaborative partnerships, it can undoubtedly make a meaningful impact, adding a vital new dimension to the broader development of global civilization.

