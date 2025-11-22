Mayors from around the globe reach consensus on the development of major river cities

Xinhua) 11:18, November 22, 2025

NANJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A global consensus on the development of major river cities was reached on Friday at the Global Mayors Dialogue held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The consensus was reached by mayors and mayoral representatives from countries including Egypt, Germany, Malaysia and China.

According to the consensus, all parties emphasized that rivers serve as emblems of civilization and bonds for mutual learning. However, they also acknowledged the formidable challenges to sustainable urban development, which include climate change, the erosion of waterfront cultural spaces, and the damage to cultural heritage.

They called on taking swift and decisive action to localize United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and urged cities to promote green, low-carbon, and circular development models and jointly address global challenges.

A series of initiatives were also outlined in the consensus, including adhering to a people-centered approach by building livable riverfront cities and strengthening cross-river and international cooperation to establish a global dialogue and cooperation network for major river cities.

The consensus highlighted that the future of major river cities hinges on a profound transformation towards coexistence, shared benefits, and common prosperity. It advocated for the development of a community of major river cities united by a shared vision, aiming to transform riverfront regions into vibrant spaces where ecological resilience, economic vitality, cultural appeal, and human well-being mutually reinforce one another.

Gathering under the theme "Flowing Rivers, Converging Future" of the Global Mayors Dialogue, participants shared urban governance experience and explored future trends in urban development, offering insights to advance sustainable development among global waterfront cities from Nov. 19 to 21.

