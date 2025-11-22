China donates winter relief supplies to Palestinian families in West Bank

Xinhua) 11:14, November 22, 2025

RAMALLAH, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A donation ceremony was held on Thursday in the Far'a camp in the northern West Bank to distribute winter relief supplies from China to Palestinian families.

The supplies were donated by the Chinese office in Palestine through the Mahmoud Abbas Foundation.

Head of the office Zeng Jixin said during the ceremony that China consistently and firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights, always stands with the Palestinian people, and provides humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian side to the best of its ability.

China consistently believes that the implementation of the two-state solution is the only viable path to the comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, Zeng said.

China has organized winter donation activities in several refugee camps across Palestine for four consecutive years, and this year's donation of blankets and electric heaters is expected to benefit about 2,000 refugee and low-income families in four West Bank governorates: Tubas, Jenin, Tulkarm and Hebron, he said.

China will continue to convey warmth and friendship through concrete actions, reflecting the profound bond between the peoples of China and Palestine, he added.

"I extend my sincere thanks to China for all the support it provides to Palestine, especially the support that strengthens the resilience of our people, including providing necessities such as winter clothing and food packages," Maisoon al-Qadoomi, coordinator of Palestine projects at the Mahmoud Abbas Foundation, told Xinhua during the ceremony.

"We are very proud of this cooperation and this partnership (with the Chinese side), and we cherish it greatly. We are constantly working to strengthen and enhance it in order to help our people from needy families," she said.

The two sides on Thursday also visited local families in the northern Jordan Valley and donated blankets and electric heaters there.

Farmer Lotfi Bani Odeh, 65, expressed gratitude for the relief supplies, saying the donation "strengthens the resilience of our people here, who remain steadfast on our land."

