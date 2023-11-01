China says to continue relentless efforts for Palestinian question settlement

Xinhua) 09:36, November 01, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to make relentless efforts for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment that Israel said they "reject outright" the UN call for a ceasefire in Gaza after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli situation with the majority in favor at an emergency special session on October 28.

Wang said the UN General Assembly resolution calls for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities", compliance with international law, protection of civilians, and rescinding of the order to evacuate northern Gaza. Wang said the resolution also "rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population."

"This reflects the strong call from the overwhelming majority of countries in the world," Wang said.

"For too long, Palestinian territories have been under illegal occupation. For too long, the Palestinian people's right to independent statehood has been overlooked. And for too long, their basic rights have received no fundamental guarantee," Wang said, adding this is the root cause of the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel and such historical injustice must not continue.

"All countries are entitled to the right of self-defense. But that right should be exercised on the basis of observing the international law, the international humanitarian law in particular and protecting the safety of civilians," Wang said.

"All lives are precious. Palestinian lives need to be protected just as the lives of people in any other country," Wang said, adding the pressing priority now is to fully implement the UNGA resolution, stop the fighting, prevent further deterioration of the situation and avert an even worse humanitarian disaster.

The spokesperson said history tells us that the use of force will never bring lasting peace and violence for violence will only lead to a vicious cycle of revenge.

"Only by pursuing common security can there be sustainable security. Only by observing the international law can international fairness and justice be upheld. Only through political settlement can all parties' legitimate security concerns be fundamentally addressed," Wang said.

The fundamental way out of the Palestinian question lies in the implementation of the two-state solution and in Palestine and Israel living peacefully side by side, Wang added.

