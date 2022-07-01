Military graduation ceremony held in southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis

Xinhua) 08:40, July 01, 2022

Members of the Palestinian Hamas security forces show their skills as they take part in a military graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

