Military graduation ceremony held in southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis
Members of the Palestinian Hamas security forces show their skills as they take part in a military graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Members of the Palestinian Hamas security forces take part in a military graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Members of the Palestinian Hamas security forces show their skills as they take part in a military graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A member of the Palestinian Hamas security forces shows his skills as he takes part in a military graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Members of the Palestinian Hamas security forces take part in a military graduation ceremony in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Photos
