Palestinian PM calls for international initiative to fill the current political vacuum

Xinhua) 11:21, April 04, 2022

RAMALLAH, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye on Sunday said there is a need for an international initiative to fill the current political vacuum in light of Israel's destruction of the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.

An official statement said that Ishtaye made the remarks during a meeting with the Swiss envoy to the Middle East Wolfgang Amadeus Brulhart.

During the meeting held in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Ishtaye accused the Israeli government of accelerating settlements building, confiscating land, and demolishing Palestinian homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to the statement, Ishtaye said that "it is necessary to compel Israel to abide by international law and respect the signed accords and treaties," adding that international law "must be indivisible and applicable everywhere and to all."

The Palestinians are looking forward to having a different approach from the international community towards finding a serious and quick solution in dealing with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Israeli settlement is the thorniest issue in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and one of the main reasons for the disruption of the last round of direct peace negotiations between the two sides in 2014.

In the June 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled them ever since.

Since then, the Palestinians have been seeking self-determination in a bid to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

