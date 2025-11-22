1st edition of Puyuan Int'l Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale to kick off in E China

Xinhua) 11:13, November 22, 2025

A woman visits the Britain pavilion of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The first edition of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale will kick off here on Nov. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Italy pavilion of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The first edition of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale will kick off here on Nov. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the South Korea pavilion of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The first edition of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale will kick off here on Nov. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the China pavilion of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The first edition of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale will kick off here on Nov. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People visit the Thailand pavilion of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale in Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 21, 2025. The first edition of Puyuan International Contemporary Jewellery Art and Design Biennale will kick off here on Nov. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

