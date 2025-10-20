Sideline events of 3rd Liangzhu Forum held in Hangzhou, E China

Xinhua) 10:09, October 20, 2025

Guests watch a performance staged by a song and dance troupe during the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo shows a view of the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

French violinist Zied Zouari performs during the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Guests watch a robot playing piano during the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Guests attend a dialogue during the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A dancer performs during the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Artists perform a bilingual poetry recitation "Symphony of Water and Fire" during the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Spanish poet Juan Carlos Mestre signs his autograph upon his arrival at the World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The World Poetry, Dance, Music and Visual Arts Salon was held here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. The salon features performances and civilization dialogues, with the participation of more than 20 international artists and cultural scholars. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Artists perform during the "Light of Liangzhu" China-U.S. Symphony Concert in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The concert was jointly staged by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Artists perform during the "Light of Liangzhu" China-U.S. Symphony Concert in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The concert was jointly staged by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra greet the audience with Conductor Hu Yongyan during the "Light of Liangzhu" China-U.S. Symphony Concert in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The concert was jointly staged by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Artists perform during the "Light of Liangzhu" China-U.S. Symphony Concert in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2025. The concert was jointly staged by the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Zhejiang Symphony Orchestra here on Saturday as a sideline event of the third Liangzhu Forum. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)