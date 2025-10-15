Trending in China | Chinese bronze sculpture tradition

(People's Daily App) 15:36, October 15, 2025

In Liaocheng, East China's Shandong Province, artisans continue to practice the traditional art of bronze sculpture. They heat bronze to high temperatures and meticulously carve intricate shapes such as dragons and phoenixes. This craftsmanship, which transforms solid metal into detailed artworks, dates back to the Qing Dynasty, with each piece preserving a part of cultural history.

(Produced by Kang Yutong and Wu Shuyi; Source: Kuaishou)

