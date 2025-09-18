Home>>
Mind-blowing 3D bamboo mural
(People's Daily App) 15:46, September 18, 2025
Watch a skilled mural artist use trompe l'oeil – a technique that creates 3D illusions on flat surfaces – to bring bamboo to life with stunning realism. Prepare to be amazed by this captivating blend of art and illusion!
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China| Yugu: The ancient voice of Chinese folk art
- Pausing at the Mogao Grottoes: Botswanan artist draws inspiration from ancient Chinese murals
- An impromptu artistic dialogue: Artists from 'Silk Road: Artists' Rendezvous' encounter Chinese art teacher
- From imagination to reality: An indescribable connection between a Romanian artist's creative style and China's landscapes
- Charm of the Silk Road: Congolese artist moved by colors and spirit at Yulin Grottoes in Gansu, NW China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.