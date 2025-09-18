Mind-blowing 3D bamboo mural

(People's Daily App) 15:46, September 18, 2025

Watch a skilled mural artist use trompe l'oeil – a technique that creates 3D illusions on flat surfaces – to bring bamboo to life with stunning realism. Prepare to be amazed by this captivating blend of art and illusion!

