Trending in China| Yugu: The ancient voice of Chinese folk art
September 17, 2025
The yugu, or "fishing drum," is a traditional percussion instrument crafted from bamboo and animal hide. Its deep, resonant tones often accompany narrative singing, called daoqing. An important vessel of Chinese folk traditions, the yugu carries the enduring spirit of ancient narrative music.
