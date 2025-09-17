Trending in China| Yugu: The ancient voice of Chinese folk art

September 17, 2025

The yugu, or "fishing drum," is a traditional percussion instrument crafted from bamboo and animal hide. Its deep, resonant tones often accompany narrative singing, called daoqing. An important vessel of Chinese folk traditions, the yugu carries the enduring spirit of ancient narrative music.

