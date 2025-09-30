A glimpse of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025
People visit an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A woman visits an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
The opening ceremony of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 is held in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
This photo taken on Sept. 30, 2025 shows an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People visit an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A visitor takes part in VR experience during an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
The opening ceremony of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 is held in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
A man visits an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People visit an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
People visit an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
