A glimpse of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025

Xinhua) 16:59, September 30, 2025

People visit an exhibition of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2025 in Shanghai, east China, on Sept. 30, 2025. Sci-tech design exhibition, art show, drone performance and light show are scheduled to be held during the event. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

