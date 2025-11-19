Kindergarten teacher's chalkboard art

By Liu Haozhe and Liu Yunyun (People's Daily App) 14:38, November 19, 2025

Watch as this kindergarten teacher in Jingmen, Hubei Province, creates a stunning masterpiece with chalk! In this video, posted on November 11, she vividly depicts a knight-errant riding his horse, showcasing her incredible chalkboard skills.

