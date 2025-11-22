China unveils regulation on forest, grassland fire management

Xinhua) 10:45, November 22, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree issuing a regulation on the prevention and control of forest and grassland fires, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The new regulation aims to safeguard people's lives and properties, protect forest and grassland resources, and maintain ecological security.

Under this regulation, competent government departments are required to formulate work plans and emergency response plans for the prevention and control of forest and grassland fires. It also calls for improving the construction of firebreaks and compartmentation facilities, as well as strengthening daily patrols and fire prevention inspections.

The regulation mandates that local authorities immediately activate emergency response protocols upon receiving a fire alarm -- including the timely rescue and evacuation of any individuals at risk.

The regulation stipulates strict legal responsibilities for illegal practices that violate forest and grassland fire management rules.

