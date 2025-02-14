China fills technological gap with first large-scale intelligent forest fire rescue training facility

Global Times) 13:33, February 14, 2025

China's first large-scale intelligent forest fire rescue and emergency response training facility, constructed by a research institute under the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), has passed its final acceptance and was officially put into use at the National Southwest Emergency Rescue Center, according to an announcement made by CALT on its WeChat account on Thursday.

The completion of this significant project not only fills a gap in the field of intelligent forest fire emergency rescue training equipment in China but also marks a new level of technological advancement in the country's forest fire response capabilities.

China's southwestern region is rich in forestry resources and has a high forest coverage rate, making forest fires one of the major challenges in the area. The establishment of this facility will effectively enhance the comprehensive response capabilities of rescue teams and provide a demonstration model for the market promotion of intelligent forest fire simulation training equipment, CALT said.

The training facility integrates multiple advanced technologies developed by CALT, enabling highly realistic simulations of forest fire scenarios and offering rescue personnel a comprehensive, multi-angle, and practical training environment.

Since 2000, the academy has been developing emergency rescue simulation training equipment. Its previous products have been deployed in training bases of over 100 emergency rescue departments across 15 provinces and cities nationwide.

CALT said the academy will continue to deepen technological innovation in the field of simulation training equipment, actively participating in national research initiatives and product development in related areas, and contributing further to the modernization of China's emergency management system.

