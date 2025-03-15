China's man-made forest, grassland areas lead globally
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China boasts the world's largest man-made forest and grassland areas, a fact that demonstrates its commitment to ecological conservation, according to a report released by the Ministry of Natural Resources on Friday.
The country's planted forests cover a total area of 92.4 million hectares, and its grasslands span 263.2 million hectares, with both figures ranking first globally, per the report.
China has seen achievements in ecological protection and resource conservation in recent years, with a total forest area of 283.7 million hectares and forest coverage exceeding 25 percent of the country's total land area, the report shows.
In this year's government work report, the country has pledged to make coordinated efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, boost economic growth, and accelerate the green transition across all areas of economic and social development.
Photos
- Cherry blossoms in full bloom in SW China's Guizhou
- Artificial wetlands generate ecological, economic benefits for villagers in E China's Shandong
- Female forest ranger in NW China's Gansu dedicates over 20 years to safeguarding Qilian Mountains
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China fills technological gap with first large-scale intelligent forest fire rescue training facility
- Winter view of Saihanba National Forest Park in N China
- Vibrant bald cypress forests in Ningguo city, E China's Anhui enchant visitors
- Oil painting-like scenery of bald cypress forest
- Septuagenarian afforests 160 hectares of sandy land in NE China's Liaoning
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.