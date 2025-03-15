China's man-made forest, grassland areas lead globally

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China boasts the world's largest man-made forest and grassland areas, a fact that demonstrates its commitment to ecological conservation, according to a report released by the Ministry of Natural Resources on Friday.

The country's planted forests cover a total area of 92.4 million hectares, and its grasslands span 263.2 million hectares, with both figures ranking first globally, per the report.

China has seen achievements in ecological protection and resource conservation in recent years, with a total forest area of 283.7 million hectares and forest coverage exceeding 25 percent of the country's total land area, the report shows.

In this year's government work report, the country has pledged to make coordinated efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, boost economic growth, and accelerate the green transition across all areas of economic and social development.

