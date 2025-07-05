Pic story: Forest rangers dedicated to guarding woodland in SW China's Guiyang

Xinhua) 09:33, July 05, 2025

Forest rangers patrol the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

The forest farm, established in 1914, covers over 800 hectares. For over a century, forest rangers at the farm have dedicated themselves to planting trees and guarding the woodland.

It is a national-level forest park in Guiyang and serves as a key part of a green belt circling the city. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Forest rangers patrol the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022.

A forest ranger uses a drone to monitor the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

Forest rangers pose for a group photo at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a panoramic view of the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

A forest ranger checks the pest control trap at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

Forest rangers measure the diameter of a tree at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

Forest rangers patrol the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022.

Forest rangers patrol the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022.

A forest ranger checks the nutrient bag of a tree at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

Forest rangers measure the diameter of a tree at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows forest rangers weeding at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

Forest rangers have lunch after patrolling the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

A forest ranger checks the pest control trap at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

Forest rangers weed at the Changpoling Forest Farm in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 1, 2025.

