Apple orchards enter harvest season in Anxiang Village, Sichuan
A villager harvests apples in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of apple orchards in Nanxin Town of Maoxian County have entered the harvest season. Local villagers take good use of the apple harvest to develop tourism and e-commerce, which has promote apple sales and boosted villagers' incomes. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Staff members weigh and pack freshly-harvested apples in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of apple orchards in Nanxin Town of Maoxian County have entered the harvest season. Local villagers take good use of the apple harvest to develop tourism and e-commerce, which has promote apple sales and boosted villagers' incomes. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Apples are packed for transportation in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of apple orchards in Nanxin Town of Maoxian County have entered the harvest season. Local villagers take good use of the apple harvest to develop tourism and e-commerce, which has promote apple sales and boosted villagers' incomes. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Staff members sell apples via live-streaming in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of apple orchards in Nanxin Town of Maoxian County have entered the harvest season. Local villagers take good use of the apple harvest to develop tourism and e-commerce, which has promote apple sales and boosted villagers' incomes. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Villagers harvest apples in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of apple orchards in Nanxin Town of Maoxian County have entered the harvest season. Local villagers take good use of the apple harvest to develop tourism and e-commerce, which has promote apple sales and boosted villagers' incomes. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Conference in Chengdu highlights 'sport plus culture' development strategy
- Fairyland scenery at Majiagou valley in Sichuan
- Autumn scenery in Dangling village, SW China's Sichuan
- Highlights of 2023 Chengdu Marathon
- So cute! Adorable giant pandas amaze foreign journalists
- China's provincial culture, tourism exhibited in London
- Major wind power project goes operational in China's Sichuan
- Blankets made from coconut shells used for grassland restoration in SW China's Sichuan
- Optical illusion: Reflections create 'floating island' in Southwest China
- Harvest festival held in paddy fields in Xinglong, SW China's Sichuan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.