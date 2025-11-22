Apple orchards enter harvest season in Anxiang Village, Sichuan

Xinhua) 10:24, November 22, 2025

A villager harvests apples in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. Over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of apple orchards in Nanxin Town of Maoxian County have entered the harvest season. Local villagers take good use of the apple harvest to develop tourism and e-commerce, which has promote apple sales and boosted villagers' incomes. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Staff members weigh and pack freshly-harvested apples in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Apples are packed for transportation in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Staff members sell apples via live-streaming in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

Villagers harvest apples in Anxiang Village of Nanxin Town, Maoxian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Lan Hongguang/Xinhua)

