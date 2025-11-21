Yulin-Cenxi section of Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway under construction
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a construction site of Rongxian South Railway Station in Rongxian County of Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Yulin-Cenxi section of the Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway is under intense construction at present, aiming to open to traffic in 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows workers working at a construction site of Rongxian South Railway Station in Rongxian County of Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Yulin-Cenxi section of the Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway is under intense construction at present, aiming to open to traffic in 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
A worker works at a construction site of Rongxian South Railway Station in Rongxian County of Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Nov. 19, 2025. The Yulin-Cenxi section of the Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway is under intense construction at present, aiming to open to traffic in 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)
