Yulin-Cenxi section of Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway under construction

Xinhua) 14:39, November 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows a construction site of Rongxian South Railway Station in Rongxian County of Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Yulin-Cenxi section of the Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway is under intense construction at present, aiming to open to traffic in 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 18, 2025 shows workers working at a construction site of Rongxian South Railway Station in Rongxian County of Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Yulin-Cenxi section of the Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway is under intense construction at present, aiming to open to traffic in 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A worker works at a construction site of Rongxian South Railway Station in Rongxian County of Yulin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Nov. 19, 2025. The Yulin-Cenxi section of the Nanning-Zhuhai high-speed railway is under intense construction at present, aiming to open to traffic in 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)