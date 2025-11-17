China sees record number of railway passenger trips in Jan.-Oct.

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's railway system handled a record-high number of passenger trips during the first 10 months of 2025, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed on Sunday.

In the January-October period, the number of railway passenger trips totaled 3.95 billion across the country, up 6.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the railway operator.

The operator said that since the beginning of this year, it has prioritized safe and orderly travel while also working to meet the growing diversity of passenger demands. For instance, it provided 2,049 tourism-focused train services in the first 10 months, up 28.1 percent year on year.

It also highlighted measures to make travel easier and more affordable, such as customized discounts for students, children and other key groups.

