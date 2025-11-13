2nd China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum scheduled for Nov. 18 in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:12, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The second China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum is scheduled to be held on Nov. 18 in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to an announcement by the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday.

Themed "Connecting Asia and Europe for a Shared Future," the upcoming forum aims to build broader consensuses on international cooperation through enhanced dialogue and exchanges. It seeks to ensure the safe, stable and smooth operation of the China-Europe Railway Express and contribute to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, as stated in the announcement.

The event will feature an opening ceremony and three parallel forums focusing on efficient and safe transport, the development of diversified corridors, and innovative and integrated development.

As a major international cooperation platform for promoting the high-quality development of the China-Europe Railway Express, the forum follows the success of the first China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum held on Sept. 15, 2023, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)