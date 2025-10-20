Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway serves over 12mln passengers since operation

Ecns.cn) 15:41, October 20, 2025

Passengers swipe their tickets to enter the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia has transported a total of 12 million passengers since its formal operation started on October 17, 2023, with a record single-day passenger volume reaching 26.7 thousand. Trains along the route have safely operated for over 5.65 million kilometers.

A mom and a child visit the model of a high-speed train at the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

Passengers wait for their trains at the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)

