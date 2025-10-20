Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway serves over 12mln passengers since operation
Passengers swipe their tickets to enter the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia has transported a total of 12 million passengers since its formal operation started on October 17, 2023, with a record single-day passenger volume reaching 26.7 thousand. Trains along the route have safely operated for over 5.65 million kilometers.
Passengers swipe their tickets to enter the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
A mom and a child visit the model of a high-speed train at the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Passengers wait for their trains at the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Passengers wait for their trains at the Halim Station of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 17, 2025, local time. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhiquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yangtze river delta railways see peak return travel rush
- China's railway passenger trips hit record high on National Day
- New rail-road intermodal route links China's Shanxi with Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
- Expo themed on Chinese railway culture kicks off in Beijing
- Upgrade of railway linking Suifenhe, China-Russia border completed
- China-EU railway shipping companies say trade to slowly recover after reopening of Poland-Belarus border, some planning alternatives
- Five decades of electrification: China's railways at the forefront of the smart era
- China-Laos Railway releases new drivers for foreign trade growth
- China-Laos railway handles over 67 mln tons of freight volume
- China's railway passenger trips hit new high during Jan-Aug
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.