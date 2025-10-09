Yangtze river delta railways see peak return travel rush

Ecns.cn) 10:37, October 09, 2025

Passengers travel through a railway station in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, Oct. 8, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

As the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday came to an end, railways across the Yangtze River Delta region witnessed the peak of return passenger flow.

