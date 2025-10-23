China's rail freight volume up 3.4 pct in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 13:17, October 23, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's national railways transported approximately 3.03 billion tonnes of goods in the first nine months of 2025, which was up 3.4 percent year on year, according to data released by the national railway operator on Thursday.

The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said that the transport of key supplies was effectively ensured in the first three quarters.

Green channels were established for the transportation of coal, smelting materials, grain, and other supplies to ensure efficient delivery, the group said.

From January to September, China's national railways handled 1.553 billion tonnes of coal, including 1.056 billion tonnes of thermal coal for power generation, according to the railway operator.

In the period, the volume of smelting materials and grain transported saw year-on-year increases of 9.4 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, the group said.

