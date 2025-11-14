China's railway investment up 5.7 pct in first 10 months

Xinhua) 16:54, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's railway construction saw stable progress in the first 10 months of 2025, with fixed-asset investment expanding 5.7 percent year on year, according to the country's railway operator.

During the January-October period, fixed-asset investment in the railway sector reached 671.5 billion yuan (about 94.8 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Railway investment has played a role in stimulating investment and provided strong support for high-quality economic and social development, the group said.

This year, the group has advanced railway planning and construction in an orderly manner, accelerated the construction of a world-class modern railway network, further enhanced accessibility and coverage, and promoted high-level regional connectivity.

In the next step, it will continue to promote the construction of key projects, strengthen safety and quality control, ensure the high-quality completion of the annual railway construction investment tasks, so as to support the sustained recovery and improvement of China's economy, the company added.

