Track laying of extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway completed in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:49, November 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of a bridge (above) along the southern extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

The beam erection and track laying work of the southern part of the south-to-north extension of Weng'an-Machangping Railway has been successfully completed on Sunday.

The 148-kilometer-long south-to-north extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway is a key project for resource-oriented railways in Guizhou Province.

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of a bridge along the southern extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of a bridge (L) along the south extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers are pictured at the construction site of a bridge along the southern extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of a bridge along the southern extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker is pictured at the construction site of a bridge along the southern extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of a bridge along the southern extension project of Weng'an-Machangping Railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

