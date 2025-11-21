We Are China

Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway begins trial runs in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:46, November 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a bullet train running on a bridge along the Hangzhou-Quzhou high-speed railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A high-speed railway connecting the cities of Hangzhou and Quzhou in Zhejiang Province began trial runs on Thursday and is expected to be put into operation in late December this year.

