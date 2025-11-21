Conditions for holding China-Japan-ROK culture ministers' meeting not yet in place: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 08:49, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The conditions for holding the trilateral culture ministers' meeting among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) are currently not in place, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.

According to reports, the trilateral meeting among China, Japan and the ROK, originally scheduled for this month, will be postponed.

Mao told a regular press conference that a Japanese leader had openly made highly erroneous remarks on Taiwan, which hurt the feelings of the Chinese people, challenged the post-WWII international order, and undermined the foundation and environment for cooperation among China, Japan and the ROK.

This has led to a situation where the conditions for holding the meeting are not yet in place, said Mao.

