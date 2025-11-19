Home>>
Infographic: Some individual Japanese politicians need a history lesson
(People's Daily Online) 17:14, November 19, 2025
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan must face consequences for dangerous provocations on Taiwan question
- China slams Japan's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, urges correction: foreign ministry
- China will firmly respond to any external interference in its internal affairs
- China does not accept unjustified representation by Japan over coast guard patrol: spokesperson
- China holds consultations with Japan in Beijing, urging Japan to withdraw its wrongful remarks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.