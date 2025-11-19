China will firmly respond to any external interference in its internal affairs

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat.

At such a historically significant moment, the provocative remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan and her refusal to retract them constitute a blatant challenge to the post-war international order, a serious breach of China-Japan relations, and an open affront to China's core interests.

Taiwan's return to China is an important outcome of the victory of World War II and a cornerstone of the post-war international order. In 1894, Japan launched the First Sino-Japanese War and forced the Qing government to sign the unequal Treaty of Shimonoseki the following year, seizing Taiwan and occupying it for 50 years. In 1945, Japan signed the Instrument of Surrender and formally accepted international legal documents including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, which stipulated the return of Taiwan to China. As territory once seized through aggression, Taiwan was rightfully restored to China both legally and factually.

Upholding the one-China principle is a solemn political commitment that Japan must continue to honor. In 1972, the two countries signed the Sino-Japanese Joint Statement and officially established diplomatic relations. Article 3 of the statement affirms that the Government of Japan fully understands and respects this stand of the Government of the People's Republic of China, and it firmly maintains its stand under Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation. When the two countries signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1978, they codified the principles of this joint statement in legally binding form.

The third and fourth political documents between China and Japan, issued in 1998 and 2008, reaffirmed Japan's commitment to the position on the Taiwan question set forth in the joint statement. The China-Japan Joint Declaration on Establishing a Partnership of Friendship and Cooperation for Peace and Development released in 1998 explicitly stated that Japan undertook to "continue to maintain its stand on the Taiwan question which was set forth in the Sino-Japanese Joint Statement" and "reiterated its understanding that there is one China." It is stated in the document that Japan will continue to only maintain its exchanges of private and regional nature with Taiwan, which ruled out the legal possibility of Japan developing official relations with Taiwan.

In 2007, during then Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda's visit to China, the Japanese side further clarified that it would not pursue "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," that it does not support "Taiwan independence," and that it does not support Taiwan seeking to "join" the United Nations, nor any "United Nations membership referendum."

In contrast to these solemn commitments, Takaichi's recent remarks starkly contradict the principles established in these foundational documents, undermining the political foundation and mutual trust that underpin China-Japan relations.

Should Japan attempt to interfere in China's internal affairs by force, it will undoubtedly face a firm and determined response from China. Japan's militarist aggression inflicted immense suffering on the Chinese people during the 14-year war of invasion, with atrocities too numerous to recount. Under extremely difficult domestic and international conditions, the Chinese people persevered with extraordinary resilience and ultimately secured victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Japan's militarist aggression also brought devastating consequences upon its own people, and its post-war Pacifist Constitution emerged from reflection on the lessons of war. However, by disregarding the foundations of Japan's post-war economic and social development -- rooted in a commitment to peace and historical accountability -- Takaichi appears intent on reviving its historical path of militarism driven by populist sentiment.

Any political attempt to exploit the Taiwan question for military expansion or any form of military adventurism that disregards prevailing global trends and China's resolve for national reunification, will be met with resolute countermeasures by the Chinese people. Such actions are bound to draw firm opposition from peace-loving nations across Asia.

(Yang Bojiang, Tang Yongliang are distinguished research fellows with the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.)

