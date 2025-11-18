China highly concerned about recent extreme, threatening remarks in Japan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:49, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is highly concerned about the recent extreme and threatening remarks in Japan, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing here on Monday.

In response to a query about the Chinese government advising citizens to avoid traveling to Japan citing security concerns, Mao said for quite some time, there have been multiple criminal cases against Chinese citizens in Japan, and there have been some extreme and threatening remarks against China from Japanese rightists and on the internet.

"China is highly concerned about this. It is completely reasonable for relevant departments to issue the alerts," said Mao.

Responding to another query about the visit of Kanai Masaaki, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Mao stressed that regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's wrongful remarks on Taiwan, China has and will continue to lodge strong demarches and protests with Japan, seriously ask Japan to immediately reflect on and correct its wrongdoing, retract the wrongful remarks and stop making provocations on China-related issues.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)