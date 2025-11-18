China does not accept unjustified representation by Japan over coast guard patrol: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:34, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, and China does not accept the unjustified representation by Japan over the patrol by China Coast Guard (CCG) in its territorial waters.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about media reports that four CCG vessels entered the waters around the Diaoyu Dao on Nov. 16, and Minoru Kihara, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, said the country has lodged stern protests over the patrol via diplomatic channels.

