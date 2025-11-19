Home>>
China slams Japan's erroneous remarks on Taiwan, urges correction: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 14:32, November 19, 2025
China on November 18, 2025 criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan and urged Japan to immediately withdraw the remarks, reflect deeply and make corrections.
