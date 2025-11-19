Japan must face consequences for dangerous provocations on Taiwan question

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently made public remarks suggesting the possibility of military intervention in the Taiwan Strait, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs. Despite repeated representations from China, she has refused to repent for her blatant and provocative rhetoric, which represents a blatant violation of the one-China principle and the guiding principles set forth in the four China-Japan political documents. Her actions have gravely undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations and severely offended the sentiments of the Chinese people.

Assertions by a handful of Japanese politicians that China is "overreacting" to Takaichi's erroneous comments are a misrepresentation of facts and a deliberate attempt to discredit China's legitimate and reasonable position. The Taiwan question bears directly on the political foundation of mutual trust between China and Japan.

In 1972, the two countries signed the China-Japan Joint Statement and officially established diplomatic relations, which states that the Government of Japan fully understands and respects this stand of the Government of the People's Republic of China, and it firmly maintains its stand under Article 8 of the Potsdam Proclamation. In 1978, the two countries signed the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which affirmed the principles and contents of the joint statement in legal terms and set out the legal parameters for China-Japan relations.

In 1998, the two sides released the China-Japan Joint Declaration on Building a Partnership of Friendship and Cooperation for Peace and Development, in which Japan undertook to "continue to maintain its stand on the Taiwan question which was set forth in the China-Japan Joint Statement" and "reiterated its understanding that there is one China."

In 2008, the China-Japan Joint Statement on All-round Promotion of Strategic Relationship of Mutual Benefit stipulated clearly in Article 5 that "The Japanese side reiterated that it will continue to abide by its position on the Taiwan question stated in the China-Japan Joint Statement."

The above is what is laid out in the four political documents between China and Japan regarding the Taiwan question. It constitutes the solemn commitment made by the Japanese government and has a legal effect under international law. There is no room whatsoever for ambiguity or misinterpretation. Whichever political party or person is in power in Japan, they must always abide by the commitment of the Japanese government on the Taiwan question.

Takaichi's statements fundamentally contravene the guiding principles set forth in these political documents and strike at the foundation of the China-Japan bilateral relationship. As the leader of a country, she should have exercised basic political responsibility and worked with China to promote the sound development of bilateral relations. Instead, shortly after expressing a commitment to the position outlined in the 1972 China-Japan Joint Statement, she irresponsibly claimed that a "Taiwan contingency" could be a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan and implied that Japan may invoke the so-called right to collective self-defense to interfere militarily in the Taiwan Strait.

Such rhetoric is deeply corrosive to the political foundation of China-Japan relations. It reflects provocative strategic intentions and poses a serious threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region. No sovereign nation can tolerate such flagrant interference in its internal affairs or accept threats of military action from foreign leaders.

Takaichi must take direct responsibility for the political damage her remarks have caused. The only responsible course for the Japanese side is to confront its historical and bilateral obligations with sincerity, cease inflammatory behavior, retract the erroneous statements, and take concrete steps to honor its commitments to China.

A sound and stable China-Japan relationship serves the interests of the Japanese people. Undermining bilateral ties not only runs counter to the prevailing regional and global trends but also lacks public and political support.

In recent days, the extreme and provocative moves of the Takaichi administration have triggered widespread criticism from insightful voices within Japan. Takakage Fujita, secretary-general of the Association for Inheriting and Propagating the Murayama Statement, stated that Takaichi's remarks violate international law and inflict serious harm on bilateral relations. An editorial in The Tokyo Shimbun criticized her comments as "reckless and careless," emphasizing that such statements are unacceptable from a sitting prime minister.

Numerous Japanese netizens have bluntly questioned Takaichi's diplomatic competence, urging her to retract her misguided remarks. Some Japanese people have even organized demonstrations to protest her irresponsible and provocative behavior. Japanese politicians should take these rational voices seriously and refrain from further escalating tensions along a dangerous trajectory.

On matters of fundamental principle, the Chinese people remain unwavering. The Taiwan question lies at the very heart of China's core interests. Any attempt to challenge this red line will be firmly opposed by the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people and the entire Chinese nation.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's restoration to China.

As a former aggressor that inflicted innumerable atrocities in Taiwan, Japan bears a historical responsibility to reflect deeply on its past and exercise heightened caution in its approach to the Taiwan question. Aligning with forces that seek to divide China runs counter to the prevailing trend of peace and development. Should Japan persist in this course, it will inevitably bear the consequences of its actions.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

