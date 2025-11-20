Languages

China vows firm countermeasures if Japan keeps going down wrong path: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 09:41, November 20, 2025

China on November 19 warned that resolute countermeasures will be implemented if Japan refuses to withdraw the remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and continues to make further mistakes.

