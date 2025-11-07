The 'training manual' of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge

People's Daily Online) 14:20, November 07, 2025

Can you believe it? The world's tallest bridge, the Huajiang Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has transformed a natural chasm into an engineering wonder. A kilometer-long suspension bridge spans a sheer cliff, with hundred-tonne steel trusses assembled like Lego blocks high in the clouds. Even the main cables are equipped with health monitors!

